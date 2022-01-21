Isoeicosane Market To Witness High Growth, Dynamics, Production, Demand Analysis And Forecast 2019-2027| INEOS Oligomers

Isoeicosane Market

Isoeicosane is a hydrocarbon emollient that is often used as a replacement for mineral oil in oil-free products.

Isoeicosane is a hydrocarbon emollient that is often used as a replacement for mineral oil in oil-free products. It leaves a sattvic texture and feel on the skin and hair, and is often used in conditioners to impart shine, and silkiness to the hair. Provides a satiny feel to the skin and is non-comedogenic. Isoeicosane is a non-volatile hydrocarbon emollient consisting of a mixture of highly branched C20 isoparaffin hydrocarbons. Isoeicosane is an oil-free emollient derived from petroleum derivatives. It is widely used to replace mineral oil in oil-free products. It offers good spreadability and a satiny feel to formulations. Thus, it is widely used as a substitute for mineral oil and silicone in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Isoeicosane is also used as a solvent, skin conditioner, emollient, and plasticizer in a variety of cosmetic and personal care formulations such as lipsticks, face powders, mascara, moisturizers, hair conditioners, etc.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global isoeicosane market are Elementis, Création Coleurs, The Fanning Corporation, Presperse Inc., INEOS Oligomers, Givaudan Active Beauty, and The innovation Company, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

High demand for isoeicosane-based cosmetic and personal care products due to the increasing health consciousness around the world is expected to propel growth of the isoeicosane market during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, Shielded Beauty announced the launch of a skin care collection that combines antimicrobial properties with non-toxic actives and live probiotics to restore the skin’s health and strengthen the microbiome.

Moreover, increasing use of natural beauty products and growing acceptance of isoeicosane-based products is expected to fuel growth of the isoeicosane market. For instance, in November 2019, Hindustan Unilever planned to launch a new line of soaps, shampoos, conditioners, and body cream to tap into the growing trend for natural products. The local unit of Unilever will launch more than a dozen friendly personal care products.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The cosmetics industry is known for its ever-evolving, agile nature. However, the economic and societal impacts of COVID-19 (pandemic) are expected to be massive, with the industry experiences rapid shifts in consumer needs, buying patterns, and channel activity. Brands have also seen a boost by optimizing e-commerce, they’ve given customers a more in-depth look at their product portfolio to increase their sales and strengthen their market presence. This in turn is expected to a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The isoeicosane market is expected to exhibit a CAGR during the forecast period due to the introduction of novel, isoeicosane-based products in the market. For instance, in February 2021, Beiersdorf launched a new brand O.W.N in a response to consumers’ desire for personalized skin care. O.W.N is said to follow a simple routine of facial cleansing plus day care as well as evening facial cleansing plus night care.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the isoeicosane market due to the rise in demand for isoeicosane-based cosmetic and personal care products and rapid growth of the cosmetics and personal care industry in these regions. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian personal care market is expected to reach US$ 20 billion by 2025, with e-commerce being the game changer.

Market Taxonomy:-

On the basis of function, the global Isoeicosane market is segmented into:

Emollient

Skin Conditioner

Plasticizer

Others (Solvent, etc.)

On the basis of end-use, the global Isoeicosane market is segmented into:

Hair Care

Skin Care

Eye Care

Others (Sun Care, etc.)

