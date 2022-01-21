Temperature Controlled Packaging Market to Reach around US$ 17.0 billion by the end of 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.1%

Temperature Controlled Packaging market

Temperature controlled packaging solutions are widely used as they enable the transportation of any size of the temperature sensitive shipment.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Temperature controlled packaging solutions are widely used as they enable the transportation of any size of the temperature sensitive shipment, as well as this type of packaging allows bulk shipping with lesser cost. These packaging solutions are mainly used across food & beverages, healthcare, and chemical industries to transport and store temperature-sensitive products at maintained a temperature. Several different types of materials are used to create temperature controlled packaging. Temperature controlled packaging solutions are also used to package the perishable products, such as dairy products, fish, meat, and specialized foods to maintain the quality of the product. Thus, there is an increasing demand worldwide.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global temperature controlled packaging market are Tempack, DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, ACH Foam Technologies, LLC, VA-Q-tec AG, Inmark Packaging, Sofrigram SA Ltd., Saeplast, Snyder Industries Inc., Pelican Biothermal, Cropak, Cold Chain Technologies, and Sonoco Products Company, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for reusable, eco-friendly containers and rising focus on green initiatives to minimize the environmental impact is expected to propel growth of the temperature controlled packaging market during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2020, Softbox launched Tempcell ECO, a new curbside-recyclable temperature control parcel shipper in the United States for the Cold Chain Pharma Industry. This biodegradable packaging solution is designed to transport wide-stability temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products.

Moreover, expanding global supply chain and growing good distribution practices-regulations are expected to augment growth of the temperature controlled packaging market. For instance, in July 2021, FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp, announced an investment of US$ 100 million in Delhivery, a leading logistics and supply chain services company in India.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The demand for temperature sensitive packaging increased during the pandemic. This type of packaging solutions are being used to transport/distribute COVID-19 vaccines worldwide. The vaccine manufacturers are collaborated with temperature-controlled packaging providers to develop customized products for the shipment of COVID-19 vaccines. For instance, Softbox supported Pfizer Inc. in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines through the supply of a high-performance temperature-controlled shipper developed specifically for ultra-low temperature applications. This in turn is expected to aid in the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The temperature controlled packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for medications and production across the world. For instance, in December 2021, Tower Cold Chain launched KTM42D Tower Double Euro Pallet Ultra Cold, which is a fully reusable double-pallet temperature-controlled packaging container. It is intended for the transportation of vaccines, life science products, and other product requiring a stable temperature during transportation or storage.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the temperature controlled packaging market owing to the increasing demand for temperature controlled packaging, growing pharmaceutical industry, increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, and increasing consumption of perishable products in these regions. For instance, in September 2021, DHL eCommerce Solutions planned to invest more than US$ 300 million to expand its footprint in the U.S. by adding 70% more square footage across its network. Moreover, in December 2019, CSafe expanded its cold chain offering with the launch of a series of logistics services suitable for temperature-controlled shipping of biologics. The packaging is available in several sizes and temperature profiles.

Market Taxonomy

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market, By Product:

Insulated Shippers

Panels and Envelopes

Expanded Polystyrene Shippers

Insulated Polyurethane Shippers

Vacuum Insulated Panel Shippers

Other Shippers

Insulated Containers

Chest Style

Upright Style

Others Coolants

