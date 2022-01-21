DQLabs Announces New SVP Revenue - Lance Keel

DQLabs, Inc. today announced the addition of Lance Keel as Senior Vice President of Revenue.

PASEDENA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DQLabs.ai, an industry leading provider of augmented data management platforms and data quality, announced the addition of Lance Keel as Senior Vice President of Revenue. Lance is well known and admired as a prominent executive leader in the data management and data quality arena. His years of experience and dedication to providing leadership and direction are a valuable addition to the DQLabs team.

“Having Lance join DQLabs will assure that we continue our growth while helping to assure the highest levels of customers satisfaction,” DQLabs CEO Raj Joseph explained. “Lance’s deep knowledge of the data management market along with his reputation for excellence will allow our company to continue its spectacular growth. We look forward to benefiting from his advice and direction”. Lance has spent the past 16 years in the Data Management space with companies like Oracle and Collibra, successfully helping customers solve critical business problems.

“When this opportunity arose, I felt that DQLabs has the right product at the right time for today’s market. Based upon my time helping customers with data solutions, it is imperative for companies to get value from their data in weeks not months. DQLabs does that.” Lance continues, “Raj and I share a commitment to our customers success. I could not be happier to be joining this team!”

About DQLabs, Inc.

DQLabs, Inc is a leading innovator providing an augmented data platform for enterprises to manage data smarter. With a Data Quality first approach powered by ML and self-learning capabilities organizations can connect, discover, measure, monitor, remediate and improve data quality across any type of data. The DQLabs agile and innovative self-service platform provides quick and easy connectors to Azure, AWS, Databricks and Snowflake data clouds. With the Gartner recognized DQLabs automation rich platform, business and technical stakeholders can improve ROI and enrich customer experiences by discovering trustable data and business insights in minutes.

For more information, visit: www.dqlabs.ai/overview.

