Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap Advisory Committee Meeting #6

MAINE, January 28 - Governor's Energy Office

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: January 28, 2022

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Registration is required. Please register using the Zoom link below.

Meeting description/purpose:

This is a virtual meeting of the Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap Advisory Committee. The meeting will convene on Zoom from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm. Please note that this meeting is now starting 30 minutes earlier than originally scheduled.

Please register

Related documents (if any): Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Stephanie Watson

Phone: 207-620-4379