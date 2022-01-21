On The Go Breakfast Packaging Market exhibiting a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period (2019-2027) | Amcor Limited

On The Go Breakfast Packaging Market

On-the-go breakfast packaging products are single-serve rigid containers that offer a variety of snacks in small portions.

On-the-go breakfast packaging products are single-serve rigid containers that offer a variety of snacks in small portions, all packaged together, yet separately in the container. Snacking on the go requires a different sort of package to allow consumers to take the snack with them.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in global on-the-go breakfast packaging market include, Ampac Holdings LLC., Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Global, Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Constantia Flexibles, Group GmbH, Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Huhtamäki Oyj, International Paper Co, Linpac Packaging Ltd, Mondi Group Plc, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Tetra Laval International S.A., WestRock Company, and Winpak Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

Launch of new breakfast products is expected to propel growth of the global on-the-go breakfast packaging market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, Sweet Earth Foods, a subsidiary of Nestle USA, launched Sweet Earth Breakfast Bowls made with cage-free eggs and provide 17 to 20 grams of protein per bowl.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 7:05pm CET, 22 December 2021, there have been 275,233,892 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,364,996 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 20 December 2021, a total of 8,387,658,165 vaccine doses have been administered. The emergence of Covid-19 has led to increase in focus on health and the importance of breakfast, which is expected to boost demand for on-the-go breakfast.

Key Takeaways

Launch of new breakfast products is expected to propel growth of the global on-the-go breakfast packaging market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, Del Taco Restaurants launched three NEW Double Cheese Breakfast Tacos, making the chain one of the only quick-service concepts to offer breakfast tacos on its A.M. menu.

The global on-the-go breakfast packaging market is witnessing increase in cost of products. For instance, in December 2020, Sonoco Products Company announced it is increasing prices for all rigid paper containers and closures sold in North America by 5 percent, effective with shipments on, and after, January 15, 2021.

Market Taxonomy

Global On-the-go Breakfast Packaging Market, By Material Type:

Plastic

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others

Paper

Others (Glass, etc.)

About Coherent Market Insights:

