U.S. Men's Underwear Market Growth with 6.1% CAGR Predicted till 2019 - 2027 | Hanes Brands Inc.

U.S. Men's Underwear Market

Men's clothing is attire that is essentially worn to secure the genitals of men.

January 21, 2022

Men's clothing is attire that is essentially worn to secure the genitals of men. They are close garments and assist in keeping away from the uncovering of privates while keeping up with cleanliness. In addition, clothing assists in keeping the hidden dry as they effectively get damp, and it likewise assists in ensuring the genitals of men by giving them the appropriate shapes they require. Furthermore, they protect external garments from being harmed and grimy. Briefs, fighter briefs, trunks, and fighters are a portion of the kinds of men's clothing. They are delivered by utilizing various materials like cotton, polyester, modular, and nylon. There are various kinds of clothing accessible on the market nowadays. Breathable clothing, hemp clothing, material clothing, natural cotton clothing, and other normal clothing are acquiring colossal interest.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the U.S. men’s underwear market include American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., Philips-Van Heusen Corporation, Hanes Brands Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc., Jockey International Inc., and Ralph Lauren Corporation.

Drivers

The increasing availability of new designs and sizes of undergarments for sports and casual wear is expected to augment growth of the U.S. men’s underwear market throughout the forecast period.

Moreover, the growing millennial population in parallel to new fashion trends and rising disposable incomes is expected to further cushion the growth of the U.S. men’s underwear market over the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Aftermath

With the C-19 virus ravaging the world, the U.S. men’s underwear market experienced a slowdown in its progress. The pandemic-battered pause in production facilities and the suspension of international flights have eaten up a large share of the undergarment industry’s business. On the plus side, a strong response from the ecommerce sector, combined with the re-opening of supermarkets and specialty stores, is reviving the scope of the market.

Key Takeaways

The U.S. men’s underwear market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period owing to the increasing product launches in parallel to the growing demand for functional wear. For instance, in December 2021, Legal & General Assurance Society Limited (L&G) acquired Triumph International Limited, a leisure-wear, sports-wear, and underwear provider for men.

In the state-wise breakdown, Alaska is at the pole position in the U.S. men’s underwear market on the heels of increasing demand for thick underwear in cold weather conditions and at oil extraction fields.

Also standing out in the U.S. men’s underwear market is Ohio, which is driven by the growing popularity of new hunting gear and a high male-to-female ratio.

