Registration for the random draw of the reprint of the Cultural Affairs Bureau desk calendar opens from today

MACAU, January 21 - The year 2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym). The 2022 desk calendar under the theme of “Culture is integrated with life, every minute and second”, recently launched by IC, received enthusiastic responses and support from members of the public in promoting the beauty of culture and enhancing the aesthetics of life in Macao. In order to further encourage the public to disseminate and promote culture, and respond to the community’s support for cultural endeavours, IC specially made a reprint of desk calendars for the public. Selection will be made by random draw after registration. Residents can register through the online registration system from today (21 January) until 11:59pm on 24 January (Monday).

The 2022 calendar, themed “Culture is integrated with life, every minute and second”, was created by local designer Lam Ieong Kun and illustrator Una Tong, portraying how culture is integrated into the public’s daily lives. Nine writers, including Kerik Lam, Tai Pi, Ancient Ice, Meng King, Chong Chi Hou, Rai Mutsu, Tong Mui Siu, Gaaya Cheang and Tam Jian Qiao, wrote several literary pieces about cultural life and highlights quoted from these literary works are also featured in the calendar. The 2022 desk calendar of the Cultural Affairs Bureau has a distinctive design, presenting “landscape on a desk-top easel”. It is designed in a polygonal shape for the first time, featuring images of the World Heritage sites and cultural facilities at the top of each calendar page piled in layers to form a cultural landscape of Macao. This year’s desk calendar has an eco-friendly wooden stand which can be used for multi-functional purposes after the calendar year ends, such as to be a display stand or to hold other objects. The design of the desk calendar is both beautiful, creative and practical, aiming at achieving the sustainable development of cultural products.

Selection for the new round of desk calendars will be made by random draw. Residents can register through the online registration system (www.macauticket.com/register/) from today (21 January) until 11:59pm on 24 January. Each Macao Resident Identity Card numbers can only be registered once. The result of the draw will be announced at 10am on 26 January. Members of the public can also check the results of the draw through the online registration system. Successful registrants will be notified by SMS and are required to collect the desk calendar at the selected Macau Ticketing Network outlet between 26 and 31 January by presenting the notification SMS, as well as the original Macao Resident Identity Card and mobile phone number used for registration. Late collection will not be accepted.

In line with the epidemic prevention measures, all residents must wear face masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Macao Health Code” of the day upon entry to the collection point and maintain social distancing.

For the latest information about the Cultural Affairs Bureau, please visit the website www.icm.gov.mo, “IC Art” on Facebook page and its official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.