Assign separate PUVs for unvaxxed, as more LGUs oppose 'no vax, no ride' policy: Pangilinan

AS more local government units are shunning the no vaccination, no ride policy that adds to the burden of their already weary constituents, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan repeated his suggestion to assign a separate set of public utility vehicles (PUVs) to the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

"Ang no vax, no ride ay dagdag na pahirap sa mahihirap. Lalo na sa panahon ng pandemya, 'wag na nating gawing mas mabigat ang pasanin ng ating mga kababayan," said Pangilinan, a vice presidential aspirant.

"Ang mga patakaran ay dapat praktikal at may malasakit sa tao," he added.

Aside from Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia, Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Oca Moreno also rejected the no vaccination, no ride policy.

Pangilinan said local governments should be given the discretion in addressing the vaccination issue in their respective localities.

What the national government must ensure is the availability of vaccines and other relevant resources to make them accessible to the people.

"Pinipilahan ang mga bakuna centers sa probinsya, ibig sabihin, gusto ng mga tao na maproteksyunan ang sarili nila," Pangilinan said.

"Pero gawin naman nating mas madali ang mga bagay para sa kanila - mas ilapit ang bakuna centers, padamihin ang lugar ng bakunahan, alalayan sila sa proseso," he added.

Aside from assigning a separate set of PUVs for the unvaccinated, the senator also urged the government to give free rides including to those going to vaccination centers, those in emergency situations and those who need to get their essentials such as food and medicine.

Pangilinan earlier asked the government to stop the implementation of the no vax, no ride policy, calling it harassment against the poor.

"Utak at puso ang dapat na pairalin, hindi yung walang saysay na mga patakaran," he said.