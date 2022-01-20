TAJIKISTAN, January 20 - On January 20, an expanded meeting of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan was held in the building of the Government under the chairmanship of the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Head of the Government of the country Emomali Rahmon.

The meeting was attended by the leadership and members of the Government of the country, the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and its structural divisions, heads of central state bodies, departments under the President and the Government, republican enterprises and institutions, chairmen of regions, cities and districts, heads of higher educational institutions, centers for implementation of state investment projects, state and joint-stock banks, official newspapers and magazines and other responsible persons.

At an expanded meeting of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the results of the indicators of the country's socio-economic development in 2021 were summed up and the main tasks for 2022 were identified.

At the expanded meeting of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the report of the Prime Minister of the country Kokhir Rasulzoda on the results of socio-economic development in 2021 was first heard.

As it was emphasized, 2021 was a truly historic year for the people of Tajikistan, and significant socio-economic progress has been made in the political and economic life of the country, which leads us to new achievements.

The celebration of the 30th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan at a high organizational and political level and the construction and commissioning of more than 25 thousand various industrial and social facilities for every patriotic citizen of Tajikistan is a matter of pride.

According to the Prime Minister, the gross domestic product (GDP) for the reporting period reached 98.9 billion somoni, and its growth rate was ensured at 9.2 percent.

In 2021, the total revenue part of the state budget received 29.5 billion somoni, which is by 1.3 billion somoni more than planned.

In 2021, 309 new industrial enterprises and workshops were commissioned in the country, and the development of industrial production was ensured.

It was emphasized that in order to ensure the sustainable development of the energy sector and achieve the goals set, projects worth 16.6 billion somoni are currently being implemented in this area.

As a result of measures taken by the Government of the country, in the reporting year, the volume of electricity generation in the country compared to 2020 increased by 853 million kWh or 4.3%.

In the reporting year, the total volume of agricultural production amounted to 39.7 billion somoni, its growth compared to 2020 was 106.6%.

In order to support entrepreneurship and improve the investment climate in recent years, the Government of the country has taken a number of measures to provide tax and customs benefits for the development of domestic production.

In January-September 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, the country received 1.6 times more foreign investment.

In 2021, the total trade turnover amounted to 40 billion somoni, which is 13% more than in 2020.

The volume of paid services in all service areas in 2021 reached 15 billion somoni, which is 7.9% more than in 2020.

The measures taken by the Government of the country made it possible to increase foreign trade turnover in the reporting period compared to 2020 by 39.5%.

At the meeting of the Government of the country, reports were heard from the Minister of Finance Fayziddin Kakhhorzoda, the Chairman of the Tax Committee Nusratullo Davlatzoda, the head of the Customs Service Khurshed Karimzoda and the director of the Social Insurance and Pensions Agency Dilmurod Davlatzoda.

After the report of the leadership of the customs and tax authorities, the Agency for Social Insurance and Pensions, the Head of State Emomali Rahmon gave specific instructions to increase the performance of the customs payment plan, eliminate tax arrears, pay pensions and social insurance, and switch to electronic form of all financial transactions in these areas.

At the meeting of the Government of the country, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Tajikistan Yusuf Rahmon, Director of the Agency for State Financial Control and Fight against Corruption in the Republic of Tajikistan Sulaimon Sultonzoda and Chairman of the Accounts Chamber of the Republic of Tajikistan Karakhon Chilazoda reported on the activities of control and audit bodies in the direction of preventing crime, eliminating violations of the law in all socio-economic spheres, obligatory observance of the current laws of the country.

The prosecutor's office, state financial supervision and the fight against corruption and the Accounts Chamber were instructed to take timely and urgent measures to prevent violations of the country's legislation in the field of land use, regulation of customs and rituals and in other areas.

During the meeting of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Chairman of the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management Sadi Kodirzoda reported.

It was emphasized that during the reporting period, 25 business and investment forums were organized and held, including in the city of Dushanbe, Sughd and Khatlon regions, Rasht and Kulob with the participation of domestic and foreign investors, within which 50 new documents and agreements were signed on cooperation for a total amount of 7.2 billion somoni, including the construction of new industrial enterprises.

At the meeting of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan Khokim Kholikzoda and Chairman of the State Savings Bank of Tajikistan "Amonatbank" Sirojiddin Ikromi reported on the banking sector and effective monetary policy.

The leadership of the State Committee for Investment and State Property Management, the National Bank and other state and joint-stock banks were instructed to take specific measures to attract domestic and foreign investment in the national economy, in particular direct investment, maintain the national currency exchange rate, legalize funds, increase lending and transition to cashless payments, as well as completely transfer all financial and banking operations to electronic form.

Minister of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan Sherali Kabir reported at the meeting of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

It was emphasized that the announcement of 2022-2026 as the "Years of Industrial Development" will lay a solid foundation for the implementation of the process of accelerated industrialization of the country.

In 2021, new industrial enterprises and workshops with more than 5,000 new jobs were commissioned in the country, the growth of industrial production amounted to 22 percent.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon ordered the leadership of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies to practically implement one of the strategic goals - the accelerated industrialization of the country, put into operation new production capacities, increase the production of competitive, import-substituting and export-oriented products, and final processing of raw materials within the country and develop textile and clothing industry in Tajikistan.

Daler Juma, Minister of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic, Khairullo Safarzoda, General Director of Rogun HPP Open Joint Stock Company, and Golib Ubaidullozoda, Head of the State Energy Supervision Service, were instructed to expand work on the construction and reconstruction of energy facilities, prevent technical and commercial losses of electricity, eliminate debts for providing electricity to organizations and departments of the sphere and accelerating construction work at the Rogun hydroelectric power plant, targeted use of allocated funds for the construction and reconstruction of energy facilities and high-quality construction work on them.

Minister of Agriculture Sulaimon Ziyozoda and Chairman of the State Committee for Land Management and Geodesy Orif Khojazoda reported on the targeted use of land, the introduction of new lands into agricultural circulation, the increase in agricultural production and its export outside the country, the development of poultry farming, livestock breeding, fish farming, vegetable growing, crop production, timely processing of land and the use of high-quality seeds, mineral fertilizers, elimination of shortcomings and violations of the law in the distribution of land, as well as other issues related to the field.

Minister of Education and Science Muhammadyusuf Imomzoda, Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Population Jamoliddin Abdullozoda and Minister of Labour, Migration and Employment Shirin Amonzoda were instructed to take measures to improve the situation in the field of education, ensure the sustainable development of the education sector, build and reconstruct new modern schools, in a timely manner and in accordance with the requirements to cover the population with vaccination during the second wave of infectious diseases, build and reconstruct medical posts and health centers, and solve issues of employment of the population.

Head of the Communications Service Beg Sabur, Chairman of the Committee for Architecture and Construction Mahmadsaid Zuvaydzoda, General Director of the State Unitary Enterprise "Khojagii Manziliyu Kommunali" (Housing and Utilities) Jamshed Tabarzoda, Chairman of the Local Development Committee Kosim Rohbar and Chairman of the Committee for Youth and Sports Abdullo Rahmonzoda and Chairman of the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense Rustam Nazarzoda reported on the results of activities in 2021 and tasks for 2022.

The Chairman of the city of Dushanbe Rustami Emomali during his report stated that within the framework of the action plan for the celebration of the 30th anniversary of State Independence, 4371 creative undertakings were carried out in the capital, the implementation of the plan was 104% ensured, 16 general education and preschool institutions, 8 healthcare institutions were built, 50 industrial enterprises and workshops, 162 km of roads, 19 administrative buildings, 225 high-rise buildings with 161 service centers, 62 sports grounds, 9 squares, 2321 residential and administrative buildings and 116 dormitories have been repaired.

According to the Chairman of the city of Dushanbe Rustami Emomali, in 2021 the volume of industrial production amounted to 114%, investments in fixed assets increased by 1.5 times, the volume of trade amounted to 115%, paid services - 123% and cargo transportation - 104%.

The results of the socio-economic development of cities and regions for 2021 were reported by the Chairman of the Khatlon region Kurbon Hakimzoda, the Chairman of the Sughd region Rajabboy Ahmadzoda and the Chairman of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region Alisher Mirzonabot.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon gave specific instructions to the chairmen of regions, cities and districts of the country to strengthen the process of preparing for the 35th anniversary of State Independence, the implementation of the goals outlined in the Address of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan to Majlisi Oli, the development and implementation of an action plan for the implementation of the "Years of Industrial Development", 2022-2026, timely settlement of public appeals, support for domestic entrepreneurship, strengthening cooperation with the private sector, ensuring sustainable socio-economic development, increasing industrial and agricultural production, increasing their exports, improving the activities of educational, healthcare and cultural institutions.