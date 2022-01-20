New Seniors’ Food Security program and more funding to food banks

CANADA, January 20 - The Province is providing funding to food banks who are not members of the Association of Island Food Banks and is introducing a food security program for seniors.

Seniors aged 65+ facing financial challenges with securing healthy and nutritious food can apply for the Senior’s Food Security program. Challenges include significant financial barriers, requiring to self-isolate due to a positive COVID-19 test, or being a confirmed close contact.

“This is a welcomed announcement,” says Audrey Morris, chairperson of the Seniors’ Secretariat. “PEI seniors have helped to shape the Island we all love to call home. Seniors have been faced with challenges with securing food along with isolation and accessing personal supports and I am pleased to see this support being offered.”

Food banks that are not a part of the Association of Island Food Banks will receive between $5,000 to $10,000 depending on their size and current need. The funding will help them to keep up inventory and stock meat and dairy along with non-perishable food items for people who need them most.

“We know that with the current restrictions have created barriers for some members of our communities. We are working to ease those burdens as much as possible. Everyone can benefit when we create easy access to healthy and nutritious food for people. This is an important time to focus on our health and wellness and the health and wellness of each other.” - Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers

To access the Seniors’ Food Security Program, visit: Seniors Food Security Program to register. Anyone requiring assistance with the online form can contact 1-866-770-0588 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or dial 2-1-1.

The list of food banks receiving financial support are as follows:

Crapaud South Shore Food Share - 20424 Trans-Canada Highway, Crapaud, PE

Campus Food Bank – UPEI Campus, 550 University Avenue, Charlottetown, PE

Kensington Food Bank – 30 Garden Drive, Kensington, PE

Rustico Food Bank – 58 Church Hill Ave, North Rustico, PE

Campus Food Bank – Holland College - 140 Weymouth Street, Charlottetown, PE

Islanders should dial 2-1-1 or visit pe.211.ca to find the closest food bank.

Government also announced financial support for the Association of Island Food Banks and its members as well as the Salvation Army on January 14, 2022.

