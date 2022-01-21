South Africa to host Lawyers Polo tournament this Spring

International lawyers fight to the last chukker at the Lawyers Polo tournament in Morocco, 2018. Eduardo Bereterbide (center, blue blazer) is the founder and CEO of Lawyers Polo, based in Paris. Plett Polo Club is located in the Western Cape Town of Plettenberg, South Africa.

Lawyers Polo is coming to Plettenberg Bay, South Africa this March with eight teams composed of 40 high-level international lawyers from 18 countries

Law and chivalry; these are the main pillars of Lawyers Polo” — Eduardo Bereterbride

PARIS, FRANCE, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lawyers are coming, and coming with force!

The ninth edition of Lawyers Polo is set to arrive on the shores of Plettenberg Bay, South Africa on March 14-19, 2022. The eight-team tournament is composed of 40 high-level international lawyers from 18 countries who share a passion for polo and meet annually to network, catch up with old friends and play competitive polo.

Eduardo Bereterbide, an International Arbitration lawyer based in Paris, started Lawyers Polo more than a decade ago. Having grown up in Argentina playing polo with his family, he's deeply passionate about the sport.

“Law and chivalry; these are the main pillars of Lawyers Polo," Bereterbride explains. "This association was founded in 2008 with the objective of bringing together lawyers around the world who enjoy polo as much as I do. We meet once a year in some of the most spectacular polo clubs around the world to share a week of polo, hold dynamic discussions and exchange professional

experiences.”

This year's tournament will be held at the magnificent Plett Polo Club, established a decade ago as a polo estate in Kurland by mining executive Clifford Elphick. Before 2012 there was no polo in the Western Cape Province. Now, it's a mini-pillar in the Garden Route economy, generating millions in economic impact during polo season from October to April, when the number of polo ponies swells to about 700 and the number of grooms to 140.

Previous tournaments organized by Lawyers Polo took place in Buenos Aires (2008), Madrid (2009),Toronto (2010), Dubai (2011), Paris (2012), Bangkok (2015), Sotogrande, Spain (2016) and Morocco (2018). "The difficulty of travel during the pandemic caused us to take a break in play, but we're back," Bereterbride said.

This year 40 lawyers from 18 nations have confirmed their participation, hailing from Argentina, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Macao, Malaysia, Portugal, Slovakia, Singapore, Switzerland, Chile, Venezuela, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“We are very excited to be hosting this International polo tour," said Garth Kanigowski, local tour organizer and Plett Polo representative. "With 380 International lawyers in the association, this is an incredible opportunity for us to spread the word, not only of our very special polo club but also of this amazingly beautiful part of the world. This is the largest tour of its kind, and Plett is sure to benefit.”

Bereterbride recently spent a week in Plettenberg Bay touring the polo facilities, choosing hotels, visiting venues and building the agenda. Enjoying a touch of polo was also in the cards, but only to ensure the level of polo ponies on offer were up to expectations. "I was amazed at the incredibly high standard of the polo fields and ponies, and seduced by the beauty of the town," Bereterbride remarked. "After having spent time in Plettenberg Bay, I'm certain I've chosen the right polo club for the 2022 Lawyers Polo tour, and have no doubt it’s going to be a spectacular week.”

Lawyers Polo is also focused on giving back to the local community in which it plays, and each year the non-profit organization chooses local children’s charities to make a meaningful difference for the underprivileged. This year's beneficiaries include the Sabrina Love Foundation and The Plettenberg Bay Music Field Band, who will perform ahead of the finals on March 19 at Kurland.

The polo matches are open to the public. The tournament kicks off with an elegant, invite-only Black Tie reception at a private villa with some of South Africa’s leading dignitaries and business people in attendance.

"There is a lot of work to be done ahead of the arrival of Lawyers Polo," Kanigowski admits. "However, our foundations are good. Plett is a world-class destination and if you like polo, Plett Polo Club is arguably the best on the African Continent."