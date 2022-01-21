Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1300 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Monday, January 10, 2022, in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

At approximately 8:52 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, seated in a vehicle at 13th and Irving Street NW, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital, where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 33 year-old Jerrame Watts, of no fixed address.

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, 21 year-old Darnell Crawford, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

