USB Device Market Size, $65,857.2 Million by 2028 Lead by Consumer Electronics, 9.3% CAGR - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

The USB device market size is projected to reach $65,857.2 million by 2028 from $35,339.3 million in 2021 to register a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Market Size Value in US$ 35,339.3 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 65,857.2 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 Segments covered Device Standard Type, Product, Connector Type, and Applications Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina





USB Devices Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.; Corsair; Hewlett-Packard Development Company; Imation Corporation; Kingston Technology Corporation; Samsung Corporation; SanDisk Corporation; Toshiba Corporation; Transcend Information, Inc.; Diodes Incorporated; MaxLinear; SK Hynix Inc.; VIA Labs, Inc.; and Verbatim Americas LLC are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global USB devices market and its ecosystem.





In June 2020, Infineon Technologies AG announced the closing of the acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. The addition of Cypress lets Infineon further strengthen its focus on structural growth drivers and a broader range of applications. This will accelerate the company’s path of profitable growth.

Consumer demand and new technologies impressively influence the marketability of innovative automotive products. Entertainment and infotainment systems, including audio systems, are among the key components consumers consider while buying automobiles. The paradigm shift in consumer behavior regarding the driving experience, particularly in major regions such as Europe and North America, moves from basic to more advanced entertainment infotainment solution to contribute toward the car audio systems, which is positively impacting the demand for USB devices. Several companies across the world are providing car audio systems enabled with cutting-edge technologies, which require USB connectivity feature. For instance, Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa offers SYNC technology, which utilizes voice commands to make calls, play music, and select apps with its Ford AppLink. One can plug into the USB or MP3 player and stream through Bluetooth4Audio.

The growing inclination toward modern vehicle entertainment and infotainment systems is compelling auto manufacturers to provide a reliable connection between the car’s display and users’ smartphones or tablets. Thus, the USB device vendors catering to the automotive segment are designing USB products compatible with different automotive systems. Microchip Technology Inc. offers five USB 2.0 smart hub ICs available in various architectures; they are easy to use and provide flexibility to fit into car manufacturers’ design requirements. Moreover, in February 2019, Microchip Technology Inc. rolled out a USB 3.1 Gen1 SmartHub IC that provides faster data rates and mitigates indexing times to enhance car user experience. At present, consumers expect vehicle entertainment and infotainment systems to respond instantly, without any delay. Thus, companies are focusing on offering robust USBs to ensure maximum functionality in the automotive media hub. Thus, the escalating demand for USB devices in entertainment and infotainment systems is driving the overall market growth.





The COVID-19 hampered the adoption of USB devices across North America in 2020 as sales of industries such as electronics and automotive were hampered due to the impact of supply lines. Meanwhile, the adoption of USB devices across IT & telecom and healthcare was reported as on higher side owing to the high emphasis on remote working and remote learning practices following a rise in the number of patients across hospitals due to COVID-19. However, the supply lines of the automotive and electronics industry started to stabilize from Q1 2021, and revenue of these industries showcased positive momentum, which subsequently propelled the USB devices market in North America.

Surging Adoption of USB Type-C in Medical Industry Boosts USB Devices Market Growth in Coming Years:

The USB-Type C devices are gaining huge popularity in the medical industry as their installation in any medical system abides with the industry standards such as IEEE 11073 and the Personal Health Care Device Class (PHDC) standards. Several devices such as video recorders, cameras, and drones are swiftly being moved to USB Type-C since it is the quickest way to transfer data; moreover, these USB devices provide more power than previous generations. USB Type-C devices would allow medical experts access to the finest resolution on computer displays used during surgeries and facilitate faster data transfer during crucial procedures.

The growing technological advancements in USB Type-C are likely to increase its scope in the medical industry. Prominent players are highly designing next-generation USB devices to stay ahead in the competitive market. For instance, TE Connectivity launched its on-board USB Type-C receptacle connector; it is a waterproof device that protects systems in severe environments with IPX8 (waterproof rating) dust and water ingression performance. With the given waterproof rating, the USB Type-C connector maintains a continuous connection at a water depth of 1.5 m for a minimum of 30 minutes. Further, the growing aging demographics, combined with increasing demand for early-stage diagnosis of chronic diseases, are boosting medical imaging equipment worldwide. Thus, such a rise in the use of USB Type-C systems, especially in the medical device manufacturing industry, is likely to provide growth opportunities to the USB device market players in the coming years.





USB Devices market: Device Standard Type Overview

Based on device standard type, the USB device market is segmented into USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and USB 4.0. The USB 3.0 segment led the USB Devices market in 2020. The USB 3.0 standard was demonstrated by intel in September 2007 and launched in November 2008. The key feature of USB 3.0 was termed as “SuperSpeed bus” that offered fourth transfer mode with a data transfer speed of 4.8 Gbit/s. An improved version of USB 3.0 was introduced in July 2013, called SuperSpeed+. The USB 3.1 was capable was transferring data at a doubled rate than USB 3.0. The introduction of USB 3.0 resulted in data encoding to 8b/10b encoding from Unicode. Another version was introduced in September 2017, known as USB 3.2. This standard has all the features of 3.0 and 3.1 along with a data transfer rate of 20 Gbit/s. The increased data transfer rate is due to its multi-lane operation.

USB ports on peripherals often have the USB symbol – ‘SS USB’, which signifies USB 3.0, i.e., SuperSpeed USB. Moreover, USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) recommended branding all the three variants of USB 3 differently as SuperSpeed USB 5Gbps, SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps, and SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps.













