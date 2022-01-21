Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market To Reach USD 223.3 Million By 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Growing demand for advanced devices to provide controlled drugs is a significant factor influencing growth of the market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dual chamber prefilled syringes market is expected to be valued at USD 223.3 million by end of 2028 from a value of USD 130 million in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period. Double-chamber syringes are designed as a drug and device combination product, which enables the reconstitution and administration of drugs in fixed doses. This growth of the market is attributable to the factors such as growing inclination toward lyophilized drugs, bio-based medicines across the globe, robust applications across administration of drugs, and demand for improved drug administration. Rising drugs administration activities along with growing adoption of dual chamber prefilled syringes for better administration is driving growth of its market.

Additionally, the rising government initiatives for penetration of dual chamber prefilled syringes in the form of regulatory norms to propel its adoption from end users such as hospitals and other home-based care facilities. These norms are fueling growth of the dual chamber prefilled syringes market. With use of such devices, the medical procedures save time of treatment and enhance comfort to end users including patients and caregivers are estimated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2028. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.

Key Findings from the Report

• One of the key players, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.is focusing on countries in the Asia Pacific to generate its business.

• The hemophilia segment hold the largest share in the overall dual chamber prefilled syringes market in 2020 and is projected to hold significant share over the forecast period. The segmental growth is attributable to the robust number of patients suffering from the diseases across the globe.

• The glass segment hold the largest share in the overall dual chamber prefilled syringes market in 2020 and is projected to hold significant share over the forecast period. This growth of the segment is attributable to the growing its demand owing to benefits offered by material such as non-reactivity to different drugs.

• The North America is projected to hold largest share in the global dual chamber prefilled syringes market and to retain over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the aging population, coupled with medical device manufacturing capacity. Additionally, the factors such as increased health awareness among consumers, affordability of consumers, and increased per capita spending in the region is driving growth of the regional market.

• Key players in the dual chamber prefilled syringes market are Gerresheimer AG, Nipro Corporation, Credence Medsystems, Vetter Pharma, Arte Corporation, and MAEDA INDUSTRY.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global dual chamber prefilled syringes market on the basis of type, product, platform, end user, and region:

By Material

• Glass

• Plastic

By Application

• Liquid/Powder

• Liquid/Liquid

By Product

• <1 ml

• 1 ml-2.5 ml

• 2.5 ml-5.0 ml

• >5.0 ml

By Indication

• Hemophilia

• Schizophrenia

• Diabetes

• Erectile Dysfunction

• Endometriosis

• Others

Regional analysis covers:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

