Catheter Securement Devices Market To Reach USD 2,487.0 Million By 2028 | Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global catheter securement devices market is forecast to reach USD 2,487.0 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Catheter Securement Devices can be defined as medical devices that are used for holding catheters in a specific position. It is useful in reducing the discomfort associated with continuous displacement of catheters among care users. Various factors are supporting the growth of the market. One of the mentionable factors in this regards being, constant rise in lifestyle diseases like cardiovascular conditions, associated hospitalization for cardiovascular procedures, in developed as well as developing regions. In addition to that, a continuous increase in the use of urinary catheters can be noticed among long-term care (LTC) facilities and acute care hospitals. In this regards, it is mentionable here that, continuous rise in geriatric population and associated increased demand for long-term care in chronic conditions, is supporting the market growth. On average, every year, more than 5 million patients require urinary catheters in long-term care (LTC) facilities and acute care hospitals.

In context to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a prominent market position. The market share held by the region is resultant of a continuously increasing geriatric population, rise in chronic conditions, and lifestyle diseases in Europe.

Key Offerings of the Global Catheter Securement Devices Market Report:

• Deep insights into the Catheter Securement Devices market landscape

• Key details about the regional segmentation of the Catheter Securement Devices market

• Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

• Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

• Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Catheter Securement Devices market held a market share of USD 0.91 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 7.1% during the forecast period.

• In context to Product Type, the Arterial Securement Devices segment generated the highest revenue of USD 0.27 Billion in the year 2018, with a growth rate of 7.3% during the forecast period. The extensive use of arterial catheters for ICU interventions, the rising incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases, and its increasing application in surgeries associated with cardiovascular diseases are some of the factors contributing to the market share occupied by the Arterial Securement Devices segment.

• In context to Application, the Cardiovascular Procedures segment generated the highest revenue of USD 0.19 Billion in 2018, with a growth rate of 7.4% during the forecast period. The market share occupied by the Cardiovascular Procedures segment is associated with the continuous elevation in lifestyle diseases in developing as well as developed nations that results in increased demand for these securement devices for cardiovascular procedures.

• In context to End-user, the Hospital segment is dominating that generated the highest revenue of USD 0.46 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Increasing rate of hospitalization associated with conditions like cancer, cardiovascular diseases results in an increased demand for these securement devices in hospitals, which contributes to the market share held by the segment.

• In regards to region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.7% during the forecast, which is expected to hold 2% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the region is resultant of developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing incidence rate of chronic diseases in this region.

• Key participants include B Braun Melsungen AG, 3M Company, C.R. Bard (Becton Dickinson and Company), Baxter International, Convatec, Inc, Centurion Medical Products (Medline), Merit Medical Systems Inc., Mc Johnson Company Inc., Smiths Group PLC and Cardinal Health, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Catheter Securement Devices market according to Product Type, End-user, Application, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices

• Arterial Securement Devices

• Urinary Catheters Securement Devices

• Peripheral Securement Devices

• Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices

• Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Homecare Settings

• Hospital

• Diagnostic Imaging Centers

• Emergency Clinics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Respiratory Procedures

• Cardiovascular Procedures

• General Surgery

• Gastric and Oropharyngeal Procedures

• Radiology

• Urological Procedures

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Catheter Securement Devices market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

