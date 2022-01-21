In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, and growing adoption of advanced diagnostic techniques are predicted to fuel market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global in vitro diagnostics quality control market size is expected to reach USD 1,306.5 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.1%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of chronic and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), growing burden of infectious diseases, and rising demand for advanced and rapid diagnostic systems are key factors expected to increase global market growth in the upcoming years. Rising demand for third-party IVD quality controls, increasing number of accredited clinical laboratories, technological advances in IVD techniques, and favorable regulatory policies for in vitro diagnostics quality control are expected to further drive market growth over the forecast years. In addition, rapidly increasing demand for at-home IVD products such as blood glucose monitoring kits and growing focus of manufacturers on providing efficient quality control support are other vital factors supporting the growth of this market.

In vitro diagnostics quality control products assess the performance of IVD tests for various Healthcare-associated Infections (HAIs) such as urinary tract infections and other conditions. These products ensure safety and efficacy of IVD systems and enhance laboratory performance. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) control panel and Blood Culture Identification Panel (BCID) control panel are among the commonly used IVD control and validation panels. Furthermore, leading regulatory bodies monitoring the quality of IVD devices include the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMEA), Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Based on application, the global in vitro diagnostics quality control market is segmented into immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, hematology, coagulation & hemostasis, microbiology, and others. Of these segments, the immunochemistry segment is expected to reach largest market share over the forecast years. The segment is expected to flourish over the next few years due to rising demand for immunochemistry techniques in in vitro diagnostics quality control, increased focus on advanced detection of antigens and antibodies, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and growing demand for cutting-edge diagnostic methods.

• The in vitro diagnostics quality control market in North America leads the global industry in terms of revenue. The regional market is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of infectious diseases, such as urinary tract infections, rise in patient pool, increased awareness about early disease diagnosis, and increasing number of accredited clinical laboratories. The North America market growth is further bolstered by presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Technopath Clinical Diagnostics, Fortress Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Bio-Techne Corporation, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., SeraCare Life Sciences Inc., Sysmex Corporation, and Helena Laboratories are the most prominent companies involved in the global in vitro diagnostics quality control market.

For the purpose of this report, the global in vitro diagnostics quality control market has been segmented based on the product & service type, manufacturer, application, end-user, and region:

By Product & Service Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Quality Control Products

• Whole Blood-based Controls

• Serum/Plasma-based Controls

• Urine-based Controls

• Data Management Solutions

• Quality Assurance Services

• Source-based IVD Quality Controls

By Manufacturer (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Third-Party Control Manufacturers

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

• Instrument-Specific Controls

• Independent Controls

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Immunochemistry/Immunoassay

• Coagulation & Hemostasis

• Molecular Diagnostics

• Clinical Chemistry

• Microbiology

• Hematology

• Others

By End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Hospitals

• Home Care

• Clinical Laboratories

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• IVD Manufacturers

• Others

Key Regions Covered in the Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.

Key Benefits of the Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Report:

• In-depth analysis of the market potential, threats, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, and risks

• Analysis of the market opportunities and key trends to help stakeholders capitalize on the emerging prospects

• Analysis and accurate forecast estimation of the Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market

• Study of the key players including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces

• Analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the market to determine the growth trends and their market contribution

• Study of the developments in the competitive landscape such as agreements, partnerships, expansions, new product launches and brand promotions, and other market features

Highlights of the TOC of the report:

• Chapter 1: Market overview

• Chapter 2: Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market analysis

• Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control industry

• Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

• Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

• Chapter 6: Market share

• Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

• Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

• Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

• So on

