MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, January 10, 2022 to Monday, January 17, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, January 10, 2022, through Monday, January 17, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 57 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, January 10, 2022

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 3800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Mekhi Lavontay Staton, of Northwest, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice, National Firearms Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-004-036

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

A Taurus PT740 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Eric Antonio Ghee, of Mount Rainer, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and No Permit. CCN: 22-004-489

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Central Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Craig Alston Nipper-Duval, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-004-545

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Justin Michael Ward, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-004-562

A Rain Ordinance Fallout 15 assault rifle and a Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Robert Jerome Curtis, of Northeast, D.C., for No Permit, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-004-634

A Beretta 92FS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Terrance Kelly, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-004-647

A Sig Sauer P320 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-004-672

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Sharod Littleton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 22-004-693

A Taurus PT25 .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-004-704

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Kevin Lafortune, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-004-928

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Marquette Paris-Heard, of Temple Hills, MD, for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-005-039

A Glock 30 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Delonte West, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Assault on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-005-042

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Darius Montae Bishop, of Southwest, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-005-066

A FNH FN 509 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Rodney Pernell McDow, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-005-134

Thursday, January 13, 2022

A Smith & Wesson 642 .38 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 1100 block of First Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Anthony Smith, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Contempt. CCN: 22-005-607

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Unit block of 57th Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Anthony Omar Carter, of Southeast, D.C., and 21-year-old James Arthur Avents, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-005-679

A Glock 21 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Urell Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Raymond Crosson, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-005-718

A 12 gauge shotgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of Emerson Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-005-990

Friday, January 14, 2022

A .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Kivarrie Green, of Southeast, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-006-074

A Springfield Armory XDS .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of Raynolds Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Charles Taylor, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, and Unlawful Entry. CCN: 22-006-086

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-006-196

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun, a .357 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 41-year-old Zachery Scott, of Northeast, D.C., and 41-year-old Sylvester Gary Jones, Jr., of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, National Firearms Act, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Resisting Arrest, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-006-204

Saturday, January 15, 2022

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 26th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Steven Anthony Benson, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Leaving after Colliding, and Reckless Driving. CCN: 22-006-246

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of 24th Place, Northeast. CCN: 22-006-249

A 7.62 caliber assault rifle, an Anderson AM15 5.56 caliber assault rifle, and a .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 2100 block of 24th Place, Northeast. CCN: 22-006-250

A Glock 40 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of 24th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Ryan Adams, of Mobile, AL, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-006-253

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 23 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun, a Rock Island Armory .45 caliber handgun, a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a FNH FN 509 9mm caliber handgun, and a Smith & Wesson MP 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of N Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Jerome Omar Harris, of Northwest, D.C., 23-year-old Joseph Ford, of Southeast, D.C., 27-year-old Joseph Craig Hall, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., 25-year-old Alton Pernell, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, No Permit, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, Destruction of Property, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Implements of a Crime, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-006-269

A Glock 29 Gen 4 10mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Steven Ezequiel Rivera-Portillo, of Woodbridge, VA, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-006-304

An A.W. Schwarzlose shotgun was recovered in the 5600 block of 2nd Place, Northwest. CCN: 22-006-398

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Penn Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Antonio Deon Ussery, of Southeast, D.C., for Burglary, Robbery, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Fugitive from Justice, Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-006-460

A Ruger Vaquero .45 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1700 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 57-year-old Richard Calvin Phillips, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 22-006-476

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 18th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Terrence Alston, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-006-584

A Clerke 1st .32 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 4800 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Antonio Harvey, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-006-620

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-006-700

Sunday, January 16, 2022

A Colt 1911 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of K Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Jamal Skinner, of Northwest, D.C., 21-year-old Michael Taylor, of Southeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Mecca Lee-Bey, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Armed Carjacking, Fugitive from Justice, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 22-006-916

A Taurus Spectrum .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of M Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Kevon William Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-007-063

Monday, January 17, 2022

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of 7th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Antoine Lamont Hart, Northeast, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice, Robbery, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-007-164

A CZ P-10C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Malik Jerrelle Glover, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-007-304

A Springfield Armory 1911-A1 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Adrian Lee Alston, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 22-007-305

A Springfield Armory XD .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Terrell Davon Townes, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-007-328

A Kel-tec P-32 .32 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-007-365

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 5th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Davon Michael Stroman, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone. CCN: 22-007-399

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Keshawn Nathaniel Wheeler, of no fixed address, and 19-year-old Lamar Davon Daniels, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-007-459

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

