*Updated with Video* Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 3200 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Monday, January 17, 2022, in the 3200 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

 

At approximately 9:00 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded US currency from register. The victim complied and the suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

 

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo and video below:

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7Tmp0gai94

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia

