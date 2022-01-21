Bicycle Market Projected to Experience Revenue Boost to Cross $28,667.3 Million by 2027| CAGR 4.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Bicycle Market

Leisure activities are expected to boost growth of the bicycle sportswear market

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Bicycle Market by Type, Sales Channel, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” The global bicycle market size was valued at $20,280.0 million in 2019. Furthermore, the bicycle market growth is projected to reach $28,667.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027. The non-cargo electric bike segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $12,712.4 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $17,580.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Trends leads to the rise in bicycle market demand :-

Bicycle sports is an ongoing trend in the market. Countries such as the U.S., Paris, and China are some of the leaders in bicycle sports. With surge in demand for bicycles, manufacturers are developing and elevating sports bikes that are light in weight, wheels with strong grip, strong breaks, and aerodynamic design, thus enhancing the cycling experience. In addition, sports bicycles are used in mountain riding and off-road riding as well. This not only promotes bike sports but also provides users with a thrill and adventurous experience. These bicycle trends leads to the rise in bicycle market demand.

Significantly contributes toward the growth of the global market :-

Moreover, bicycle sports provide career options as a coach, analyst, or as head of the bicycle association to bikers and athletes. Bicycle associations play a vital role in the growth of the global market. These associations share a common goal to promote and increase cycling worldwide. The World Association of Cycling Events (WACE) is one of the biggest bicycle association, which organizes various prestigious and largest bicycle events at a global level. These bicycle events include Cape Town Cycle Tour, TD Five Boro Bike Tour, Vatternunrnad, RideLondon, and Grant Fondo Campagnolo Roma. Thus, increase in bicycling events add to the popularity of these vehicles, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the global market.



The key players in the bicycle market profiled in the report :-

Accell Group,

Cervélo,

Dorel Industries Inc.,

Giant Bicycles,

Merida Industries Co., Ltd.,

Olympus Bikes,

Scott Sports SA,

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.,

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Kona Bicycle Company.

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits to stakeholders

1.3.Key market Segments

1.4.Research Methodology

1.4.1.Primary Research

1.4.2.Secondary Research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.2.1.Bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2.Bargaining power of buyers

3.2.3.Threat of substitution

3.2.4.Threat of new entrants

3.2.5.Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.3.Market dynamics

3.3.1.Drivers

3.3.1.1.Covid-19 and bicycle market growth

3.3.1.2.Low maintenance cost of bicycles

3.3.1.3.Health benefits associated with bicycles

3.3.2.Restraints

3.3.2.1.Low demand for electric bikes in developing countries

3.3.2.2.Limited use of bicycle during unfavorable climate

3.3.3.Opportunities

3.3.3.1.Increase in adoption of outdoor sports

3.3.3.2.Technological advancements and manufacturing designs

