Hospital and Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market Growing At A CAGR of 6.4% | Forecast 2025

Hospital and Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the "Hospital and Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market" report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

The hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillators market was valued at $2,260 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,737 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillators market accounted for 727 thousand units in 2017 and is projected to reach 1,364 thousand units by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillators market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for automated defibrillators, surge in prevalence of chronic cardiac diseases, growth in awareness about technological advancements about automated external defibrillators in developing countries. In addition, rise in the geriatric population, and development in healthcare infrastructure further drive the market growth.

The global hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillators market is segmented based on type, end user, and region. According to type, the market is bifurcated into manual external defibrillator and automated external defibrillator. Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospital and pre-hospital. The hospital market is further categorized as general wards, ICU, emergency room, and others. The pre-hospitals market is sub-segmented into EMS, fire department, police, private transport companies, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America, and Europe.

Asia-Pacific offers lucrative opportunities in the defibrillators market and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Its growth is supplemented by the rise in demand for sophisticated defibrillators, large number of healthcare reforms, high prevalence of heart failures, and increased focus of key players on developing technologically advanced cost-effective defibrillators.

Key Benefits:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global Hospital and Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Aurora Capital Group. (Cardiac Science Corporation), General electric company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mediana Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Progetti srl, Schiller AG, Stryker Corporation.

