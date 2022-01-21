By 2021–2030, Demand for upgrading skill will Surge to Boost the In-Person Learning Market at 10.0% CAGR

In-Person Learning Market

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-Person Learning Market Overview :-

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “In-Person Learning Market by Course Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The global in-person learning market was valued at $ 17,910.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $74,161.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2030.

In-person learning generally promotes tutors including professional trainers to impart knowledge in students. Moreover, students are likely to retain more knowledge and skill in this learning to achieve success or desire goals. In addition, aggressive competition, increased concerns about health, rise in expenditure on improving living standards, high disposable income, and availability of convenient learning opportunities are some of the factors contributing towards the in-person learning market growth.

The rising government initiatives to educate rural students in the Asia-Pacific market is expected to contribute exponentially towards the growth of the market during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, and Indonesia, are providing lucrative growth opportunities to the market players owing to the factors such as rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, rising number of private educational institutions, and rising demand for the quality education among the students to clear competitive exams.

Outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 had a huge and negative impact on the in-person learning market growth :-

During the COVID-19 pandemic, education as well as training institution across the globe has shut down which impacted their business. However, majority of the students adopted digital learning platforms such as Unacadmey, Bjyu’s, and numerous other online learning platforms. The rapid penetration of the digital learning platforms across the globe has presented a tougher challenge for the market players operating in the market, and it is also expected that a huge part of the revenue lost during the COVID-19 may never recover owing to the increased penetration of the digital learning platforms.

Regional Analysis :-

According to the in-person learning market analysis, the market is segmented based on course type, application, end user, and region.

On the basis of course type, the market is categorized into academics, arts, sports as well as other training. Moreover, on the basis of application, the market is categorized into at-home teaching and cram school.

On the basis of end user, the in-person learning market is fragmented into pre-school children, middle school students, high school students and college students.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Rest of LAMEA).

The key players in the global in-person learning market include are

Sylvan Learning, LLC.

Wayzant, Inc. (IXL Learning)

Kaplan, Inc.

Eurocenters

INSEAD

British Study Centres

Triumphant Institute of Management Education pvt. Ltd

Vibrant Academy

Quadrangle Tutors

ITS Education Asia

The Learning Lab

All A's Tution Centre



Key findings of the study

The global in-person learning market was valued at $ 17,910.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $ 74,161.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2030.

By course type, the academic was the highest contributor to the market, with $11,616.5 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $44,803.4million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

By application, the cram school was the highest contributor to the market, with $ 14,495.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $59,365.4 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the high school students’ segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $6,861.3 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $27,447.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $ 5,835.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $ 26,534.9 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.4%.

TABLE OF CONTENT :-

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1.Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2.Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3.Threat of substitution

3.3.4.Threat of new entrants

3.3.5.Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4.Top Impacting Factors

3.5.COVID-19 impact on in-person learning market

3.6.Market Share Analysis

3.6.1.By Course Type

3.6.2.By Application

3.6.3.By End User

3.7.Parent-Peer Market Outlook

3.8.Market dynamics

3.8.1.Drivers

3.8.1.1.Rising level of competition among students

3.8.1.2.Increased preferences for in-person learning

3.8.1.3.Rising investments on education

3.8.2.Restraints

3.8.2.1.High fees of private coaching centers

3.8.2.2.Upsurge in virtual teaching and learning

3.8.3.Opportunity

3.8.3.1.Security and privacy concerns regarding virtual learning

