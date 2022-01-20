Submit Release
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan Presidents call for further deepening multifaceted cooperation

On January 20, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Current issues of strengthening friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan in the context of implementing agreements at the highest level were considered in detail.

The successful implementation of cooperation projects was noted with satisfaction, which contributes to the steady growth of mutual trade indicators, the expansion of the scale of practical interaction in industry, energy, agriculture, water management and transport. Regional exchanges have intensified. Important humanitarian programs are being jointly implemented.

The leaders, highly appreciating the results of recent intergovernmental negotiations, emphasized the importance of a radical expansion of multifaceted cooperation between the two fraternal countries.

Presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan also exchanged views on the regional agenda and aspects of interaction within the framework of multilateral structures. The schedule of the upcoming meetings and events was discussed.

The conversation took place in a traditionally warm, friendly and constructive atmosphere.

Source: UzA

