e20 Entertianment Network Acquires Atlanta Metro Gazette and Announces Relaunch
If you have a workforce that enjoys each other, they trust each other, they trust management, they’re proud of where they work – then they’re going to deliver a good product.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E20 Entertainment Network is excited to announce the relaunch of the Atlanta Metro Gazette, a news aggregator and blog that offers news, satire, and original content. It also covers politics, popular media, business, entertainment, technology, lifestyle, Atlanta culture, books, and women's interests. Primarily focused on easily digestible user submitted video blogs, it also features local news from staff columnists.
— Howard Hughes
The official launch date for Atlanta Metro Gazette was originally June 15, 2021 before being acquired by E20 Entertainment Network. E20 Entertainment Network believes the Atlanta Metro Gazette will become a staple in the Atlanta community and give opportunities which are essential in the growth of local businesses and budding journalists.
Click here to meet our News Team.
Avery Heyward
e20 Entertainment Network
averyheyward@atlantametrogazette
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter