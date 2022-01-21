Aerospace Bearings Market Registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030

Bearing is a type of machine element that is used to support relative motion and helps to reduce friction that is caused between moving parts.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bearing is a type of machine element that is used to support relative motion and helps to reduce friction that is caused between moving parts. Bearing find their applications in various industries such as automobile, aerospace, wind turbines, construction & mining machinery, agricultural equipment, machine tools, and others. It is used in aircrafts to ensure smooth running of engines, shafts, propellers and other type of parts reed for aviation. Global aerospace bearing market is gaining more importance owing to rising utilization of bearing products in various end-use industries, rolling mills, and aircrafts. Technological developments have improved the overall efficiency of bearing products in the aviation sector and have enhanced the shelf life of products. For instance, NSK has developed gearbox bearing that offers low maintenance and enhanced reliability in heavy duty engines.

In addition, the factors such as increase in focus toward reduction of vehicle weight, growth of global space sector & technological innovations and focus on green aerospace sector & its impact on bearing supply chain supplements the growth of the Aerospace Bearings market across the globe. However, factors such as high cost of raw materials, increase in operational costs followed by seasonal serviceability and delay in obtaining accreditations hampers the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, the factors such as growth in urban air mobility (UAM) platform, emergence of sensor bearing units and increase in development of additive manufacturing technologies & materials to manufacture bearing creates ample opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The aerospace bearings market has been segmented into bearing type, aircraft type, application and region. By bearing type, the global market has been segmented into plain bearing, roller bearing, ball bearing and others. By aircraft type, the global market has been segmented into fixed wings, rotorcraft and others. By application, the global bearing market has been segmented into commercial aviation, military aviation, business & general aviation and unmanned aerial vehicle. By region, the aerospace bearing market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Aircraft manufacturers across the world are focusing on reducing the overall weight of the aircraft, owing to improvement in fuel efficiency and reduction in carbon dioxide emissions. In addition, bearings add significant weight in vehicle, and therefore integration of lightweight bearings will reduce the overall weight of vehicles. For this purpose, bearings makers are focusing on using low tolerance and enhanced forging techniques in production, in a bid to remain competitive and to comply with the changing norms. For instance, in March 2020, NSK, a leading bearing manufacturer, developed a new ultrahigh-speed, lightweight and thinner bearing for electric vehicles, including electric, hybrid, and other new energy vehicles. In addition, SKF, a bearing and seal manufacturing company, is developing compact and lightweight bearings, which have been designed to run at extremely high speeds, with enhanced stiffness, superior load carrying capability, and prolonged operating life. Moreover, modern aircrafts have strong demand for lightweight bearings for better durability, stiffness, and weightlessness. Therefore, increase in focus on vehicle weight reduction fuel the overall growth of the aerospace bearing market.

With increasing funding and a decline in costs, the space industry is expected to witness increased opportunities, primarily in satellite broadband internet access. In 2020, space investments stayed resilient at $25.6 billion, and the impetus for investments is expected to continue solid in 2021 as well. Space launch facilities are expected to record strong progress in 2021 owing to the increased investment in space & aviation sector. Space exploration is also anticipated to continue to evolve and flourish in 2021 due to diminishing launch costs and innovations in technology. Over the long term, costs are expected to continue dropping with companies in the space ecosystem deploying a greater number of satellites. For instance, more than 1,000 Starlink satellites have been launched into orbit by SpaceX, and the company aims to further launch 4,425 satellites in orbit by 2024 as its launch costs decline due to the use of reusable rockets and the mass production of satellites. Further, the U.S. Space Command, which supervises space operations using personnel and assets managed by the Space Force, is expected to support A&D companies in fast-tracking investments in innovative technologies and capabilities. China and Russia are similarly focusing on strengthening their military facilities in space, which also creates ample opportunities for the growth of the Aerospace Bearings market across the globe.

