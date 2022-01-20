Submit Release
Health authority parking sites will be available to those who need them most

CANADA, January 20 - With $78 million in parking fees waived since April 1, 2020, pay parking will be reinstated at B.C. health authority sites to ensure that parking spots are available for patients, staff, volunteers and visitors, and so that free parking can continue to be extended to those who regularly receive certain treatments in acute-care settings.

This change comes into effect March 4, 2022.

"Maintaining across-the-board free hospital parking is making it hard for patients, staff, volunteers and visitors to find a spot, as non-hospital users are taking advantage of the situation to park for free while conducting business that’s not hospital related," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. "These hospital parking spots must be available for those who need them most."

Free parking at provincial health-care facilities will continue for patients receiving dialysis treatment or undergoing cancer treatment in acute-care programs, and for parents or caregivers of children staying in the hospital overnight. Volunteers will still be able to park for free, and financial hardship provisions will continue to be managed on a case-by-case basis by health authorities.

Parking rates have been frozen for more than four years, and this freeze will continue.

