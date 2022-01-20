WISCONSIN, January 20 - An Act to create 940.225 (2) (k) and 940.225 (5) (aj) of the statutes; Relating to: sexual contact by a law enforcement officer with a person in detainment or custody and providing a penalty.
Status: A - Calendar
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb199
You just read:
SB199 in Asm: Placed on calendar 1-25-2022 by Committee on Rules - 2022-01-20
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.