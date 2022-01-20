SB219 in Asm: Placed on calendar 1-25-2022 by Committee on Rules - 2022-01-20

WISCONSIN, January 20 - An Act to repeal 967.08 (2) (a), 967.08 (2) (b), 967.08 (2) (d) and 967.08 (3); to amend 938.30 (10), 967.08 (title), 967.08 (1), 967.08 (2) (intro.), 967.08 (2) (c), 971.04 (1) (intro.) and 972.02 (1); and to create 938.325 and 967.08 (2) (am) of the statutes; Relating to: conducting juvenile proceedings by telephone or audiovisual means and appearance at any criminal proceeding by telephone or audiovisual means. (FE)