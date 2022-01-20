WISCONSIN, January 20 - An Act to amend 940.203 (3) (intro.), 940.203 (3) (a) and 940.203 (3) (b); and to create 940.203 (1) (ab) of the statutes; Relating to: battery or threat to an officer of the court in a tribal proceeding and providing a penalty.
Status: A - Calendar
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb420
SB420 in Asm: Placed on calendar 1-25-2022 by Committee on Rules - 2022-01-20
