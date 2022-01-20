Submit Release
Governor Abbott Champions Texas Economy At East Parker County Chamber Of Commerce Luncheon In Hudson Oaks

TEXAS, January 20 - January 20, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at the East Parker County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon in Hudson Oaks. During remarks, the Governor championed Texas' robust economy and vigorous workforce. He also highlighted important legislation passed by the 87th Legislature for businesses this past year, including tax relief for businesses and COVID-19 liability protection.

"Entrepreneurs and innovators are the leaders and job creators making Texas an economic powerhouse," said Governor Abbott. "From ranching, to the energy industry, to commercial real estate, and more, the Lone Star State offers the American Dream to Texans in every facet of our economy. Texas is the best state in the country to live, work, do business, and raise a family thanks to business leaders like the ones with me here today, and I thank the East Parker County Chamber of Commerce for their continued efforts to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for Texans in Parker County and across the state."

