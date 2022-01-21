Indian Glaucoma and Cataract Surgery Devices Market Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities

Indian Glaucoma and Cataract Surgery Devices Market by Product, Surgery Type, End User, and Zone: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glaucoma is caused by the damage to the optic nerve, and if not treated accurately can eventually lead to loss of vision. It is commonly prevalent in the geriatric population. The most commonly occurring type of glaucoma is the open-angle glaucoma.

Apart from the conventional approaches such as laser surgeries, development of novel drainage devices and stents propel the market growth. Cataract is an eye-related disease in which clouding of the eye lens is observed that leads to impaired vision. Cataract surgery is the removal of clouded natural lens, and involves implantation of intraocular lens.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players operating in the Indian glaucoma and cataract surgery devices market include Alcon, Inc. (Novartis AG), New World Medical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.), Topcon Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., Allergan plc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A., HAAG-Streit Holding AG, Nidek Co., Ltd., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, and Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd. Other prominent players in the value chain include Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Zabbys, STAAR Surgical Company, Hoya Corporation, and Aurolab.

Increase in incidence of glaucoma and growth in geriatric population drives the market growth. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of cataract disease as well as technological advancements in ophthalmic devices are projected to supplement the market growth. However, dearth of skilled professionals and risk of post-operative complications associated with glaucoma surgeries hamper this growth. Moreover, surge in investment by manufacturers in the emerging economies and rise in initiatives to reduce the burden of glaucoma offer profitable opportunities for market expansion.

By end user, the hospital segment generated the highest revenue in 2016, and is set to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, outpatient surgical center segment is expected to witness a high growth rate on account of the increase in the number of glaucoma laser surgeries being carried out in outpatient surgical facilities and large-scale utilization of glaucoma drainage devices such as tube shunts in these facilities.

