Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market Analysis Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth,Revenue and Demand

Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market, by Modality, Animal, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technologically advanced veterinary point of care blood gas analyzers are available in market that increase veterinary practitioners preference over other laboratory analyzers. For example, the demand for battery-operated, wireless point of care blood gas analyzers has increased, due to test convenience and cost-effectiveness. The growth of the global veterinary point of care blood gas analyzers market is driven by increase in spending on animal health, stringent regulation for animal health, rise in number of veterinary clinics & veterinary practitioners.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players profiled in this report include Abaxis, Inc., Edan Instruments, Inc., Heska Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., and LifeHealth, LLC.

Furthermore, rise in adoption of companion animals and favorable pet insurance policies fuel the market growth. According to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA), the total number of pets insured reached 1.6 million at the end of 2015, and grew at an average annual rate of 12.0% from 2014 to the end of 2015.

Presently, portable blood gas analyzers segment holds the largest market share. However, it is estimated that the demand for handheld blood gas analyzers is expected to increase during forecast period, due to features such as faster outputs, ease of use, and convenience.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐆𝐚𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

• The handheld analyzers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2023.

• Veterinary clinics is major revenue contributor in the global market, and is expected to retain dominance throughout the forecast period.

• Based on animal type, companion animals segment leads the global market, and expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period; currently this segment holds half of the market share.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.9%.

