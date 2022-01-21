Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth

Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market by Product and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognitive and memory enhancers are the drugs or supplements, which help to improve the cognitive functions such as memory, creativity, and others in patients suffering from diseases such as neurological disorders as well as in healthy individuals.

The major factors that contribute to the market growth include growth in geriatric population prone to neurological disorders such as Alzheimer. Moreover, rise in adoption of cognitive drugs owing to its benefits such as improved physical and mental performance boosts the market growth. However, the ethical issues related with the use of such drugs restrain the growth of this market.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The major companies profiled in the report are Pfizer Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Allergan, Inc., Novartis AG, Shire, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AlternaScript LLC, Cephalon, Inc. (Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.), and Ceretropic.

Namenda generated the maximum revenue in the global cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market in 2016, and is expected to dominate the market till 2023. Exelon segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness among people towards improved physical performance.

Disease treatment application segment is expected to dominate the market in the future, owing to increase in the number of patients suffering from neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's. On the other hand, academic performance segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period

