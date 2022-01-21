Crypto Gamer the first-of-its-kind gaming platform in the metaverse announces the ILO Presale on 02 February 2022

The cipher used for payments on the Crypto Gamer platform is the $CRG token

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Gamer, a meta world gaming company based in London, is the latest token in the Binance Smart Chain network and is redefining the gaming platform in the metaverse through its unique capabilities of bringing together the best of all platforms in one place. The company has announced the Initial Liquidity Offering (ILO) Presale of its token $CRG on 2 February 2022.



“We are extremely excited about the presale.” Said Shaleek Watley, Game developer, Crypto Gamer. Crypto Gamer is a game-changer for the metaverse gaming platform. The metaverse is continually evolving and blurring the lines between physical assets and digital assets. Gaming is one of the key industries that is being re-defined through the endless possibilities in metaverse – it is moving ahead in full steam and embracing the virtual environment.” Shaleek added.

$CRG Presale is on the PinkSale.Finance platform, soft cap at 500 BNB and hard cap at 1000 BNB. The Whitelist presale is live now on Sweepwidget and ends on 01 February 2022. Join Now!

On tokenomics, 35% go towards PRESALE, a fairly new concept where tokens are listed immediately on a decentralized exchange, 10% towards development, 15% centralized exchange, 30% decentralized exchange, and 5% each towards Marketing and Partnerships.

Crypto Gamer is a unique platform as users will be able to share and sell the content they generate, such as videos, photos, and movies, as well as sell it like games and NFTs.

Crypto Gamer also allows users to play and stream digital video games such as Samurai, Pirate, E-Sports Ninja, and many more with millions of other users.

With a single click, users can participate in tournaments and win grand prizes. “Protecting the privacy of our users is one of our top priorities and hence, we ask everyone to register and create an account to ensure secure transactions,” Shaleek added.

The Crypto Gamer community is a universal acupoint for our teams, players, streamers, producers, NFT creators, etc. The cipher used for payments on the Crypto Gamer platform is the $CRG token.

“There has been a radical shift in the preference of users, they are gravitating towards the digital world especially towards immersive gamily experience and are not afraid of interacting with other users in the virtual environment. Crypto Gamer is creating an environment for gamers to come to a single platform and collaborate.” Shaleek further added.

Crypto Gamer has been conceptualised to offer the best-in-class immersive gaming experience to the gamer community globally. The team behind Crypto Gamers comes with vast experience in the gaming industry and blockchain space.

“As we all know, the opportunity is endless in the metaverse space, and the growth potential is exponential. As the gaming industry integrates metaverse in their environment, the user base will only grow.” Shaleek noted on the future of gaming and metaverse.

Additionally, Crypto Gamer is also running an exclusive lottery where users have a chance to buy and win Crypto Gamer merchandise, the company offers varied options to choose from ranging from VR headsets, apparel, electronic peripherals, accessories, etc.

