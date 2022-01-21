Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,189 in the last 365 days.

Wagga Wagga NSW New Home Building Licensed Franchise Opportunity Launched

Starting a building venture in Australia is risky, but with the right mentor, there is a great chance for success. Integrity Franchising Pty Ltd (0428-536-021) has announced a business opportunity for anyone willing to create a profitable local business while joining a nationally recognised brand.

/EIN News/ -- Coffs Harbour, Australia, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Australian-based construction group has announced a new business opportunity for builders operating within the NSW Wagga Wagga, Dubbo, Orange and Albury regions, offering them the chance to become owners of a licensed home construction franchise.

More information is available at https://www.integrityfranchising.com.au

With its latest announcement, Integrity Franchising seeks to empower aspiring entrepreneurs to benefit from the continuing growth of Australia’s residential housing market and help them gain a strong competitive edge in their area. By joining the group’s nationwide network of franchisee builders, businesses maintain their independence while benefiting from the know-how and resources of an experienced industry player.

Integrity Franchising’s offer is suitable for anyone believing to be equipped with the skills to run a building franchise but lacking resources to prosper. Property developers, real estate agents, and tradesmen can now partner with a leading home building expert who will help them meet licensing requirements while providing them with business training and support.

Building professionals who join the franchise scheme will be given access to a catalogue of over 1,600 custom and project home designs, which they can offer to their clients.

From block homes, duplexes, homesteads and investor homes, all designs are available through Integrity Franchising’s proprietary software. The projects can be viewed in 3D, enabling building professionals to present future homeowners with virtual walkthroughs of their properties and facilitate more engaging interactions.

The group’s dedicated team also provides would-be business owners with ongoing support in sales and marketing processes, graphic design, accounting, contract preparation, and pre-contract estimation. Interested parties can learn more about the company’s iProx rapid estimation program from founder Glenn Leet by visiting https://www.integrityfranchising.com.au/news/article/rapid-estimation-of-new-homes-made-easy-with-iprox

Franchisees can choose from two types of territories, namely regional ($30,000) and metro ($50,000), or translating into a payment plan of 12 monthly instalments of $3,000 and $5,000, respectively. Among the territories on offer are steep sites that many competitors avoid. By utilising Integrity Franchising’s creative housing solutions, builders can take advantage of this untapped niche and expand their market share amid the declining supply of flat terrains across the country.

Further details can be found at Integrity Franchising What’s In It For You?

Source: Integrity Franchising News

Website: https://www.integrityfranchising.com.au/


Name: Glenn Leet
Organization: Integrity Franchising Pty Ltd
Address: Coffs Harbour, Coffs Harbour, NSW 2450, Australia
Phone: +61-428-536-021

You just read:

Wagga Wagga NSW New Home Building Licensed Franchise Opportunity Launched

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.