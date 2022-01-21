Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Hosted 2022 California Residential Purchase Agreements Training

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) was launched with the vision to be the best place to work, buy and sell real estate. The company helps achieve the dreams of not only the clients but also the agents.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty recently hosted the 2022 California Residential Purchase Agreements training. With the help of this special training, the brokers and agents of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty received the Residential Purchase Agreement (RPA). The in-depth information about the various sections on the form was covered. The California Residential Purchase Agreement form forms the base for the real estate transactions in California. It consists of important concepts, facts, and principles that must be known to all realtors.

The agents and brokers at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty are trained regularly. After receiving detailed information on using the Residential Purchase Agreement Form, the agents and brokers will serve clients even better.

The training was provided by Gov Hutchinson, the Assistant General Counsel of the California Association of Realtors. Gov has been with C.A.R. since 1985 and manages C.A.R.'s Member Legal Services Program in Los Angeles. Gov advises REALTORS® through the "Hotline" on all aspects of real estate law and he trains and supervises other "Hotline" attorneys. Gov received his Bachelor's Degree in History from Princeton University and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania. Gov Hutchinson has written for CALIFORNIA REAL ESTATE magazine, co-authored C.A.R. continuing education courses and is a master instructor for the Education Division of C.A.R. with certification from the California Department of Real Estate (DRE). He also regularly speaks here at YHSGR University.

“We provide the best real estate training platform for agents and brokers in the real estate industry. Our skill training and business-building coaching are the best. It helps agents to become extremely successful in their works. Be it an amateur or a professional, we help in achieving success in real estate,” said Rudy Kira Kusuma, CEO, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.

About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

