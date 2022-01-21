Submit Release
26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Announces All Sessions of Court Will Operate as Normally Scheduled on January 21, 2022

All session of court in the 26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) will operate as normally scheduled on Friday, January 21, 2022. Please visit NCcourts.gov for detailed information on the operational schedule in effect from January 1, 2022 through January 31, 2022.

The Mecklenburg County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office will be open to the public between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

All employees should report to work as scheduled.

All jurors summoned to appear should follow their reporting time and instructions listed on their jury summons.

