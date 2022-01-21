Meet Frank J. Gorshin, CLU, Honored With Reputable Invitation
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Retirement Advisor Joins National OrganizationMYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frank J. Gorshin, CLU, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has accepted an invitation to become an “Invited Author” on the financial website, https://www.annuity.com. He now joins an elite group of financial experts who share information about approaching retirement without market risk by authoring meaningful and useful articles focused on those retired or about to retire.
Frank J. Gorshin, CLU, has been a part of the life insurance and financial service field for over 30 years. After working as a manager for several large financial companies, he proudly began his own independent marketing organization in 2002. Gorshin Financial Group supports a team of 20 advisors with Life Insurance and Annuity products. In addition, he continues his consulting practice for retirement and income planning with over 200 clients.
For his clients, he specializes in safe money planning using wealth preservation and income planning strategies. His goal is to keep your money safe and protected from market losses while providing these strategies. He also offers insurance, estate, and business planning programs.
