Judicial Absences, Along With Omicron Cases, Spike in San Bernardino Court

The court took the unusual step of announcing last week that, due to a wave of omicron-variant infections, certain “locations or units” across 10 sites in the sprawling county “may have to close for part or the entire day at any given time” due to absences among judges and staff. “COVID has impacted both judges and court staff severely,” said court spokeswoman Julie Van Hook. “Despite that, we are still open and operational.”

