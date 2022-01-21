Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4000 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

 

At approximately 12:42 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for an investigate the trouble call for service. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, inside of a residence, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 32 year-old Darryl Hall, of Southwest, DC.

 

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 35 year-old Jinard Kearney, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

 

