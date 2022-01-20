ASSOCIATE CHIEF JUSTICE THOMAS LEE ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM UTAH SUPREME COURT

Salt Lake City, UT – Thomas R. Lee, Associate Chief Justice of the Utah Supreme Court, has announced his retirement. In a letter sent to Governor Spencer Cox on January 19, 2022, Justice Lee said:

“It has been an honor to serve the people of the State of Utah as a member of the Supreme Court. For twelve years, I have been privileged to work with an impressive group of committed, principled colleagues on this court and throughout the judiciary.

I have decided that the time has come for me to pursue other opportunities in the legal profession. I anticipate stepping down from the court on July 31, 2022.”

Justice Lee was appointed to the Utah Supreme Court by Governor Gary Herbert in 2010. He has a B.A. in Economics from Brigham Young University and a J.D. from the University of Chicago. Justice Lee currently serves as Associate Chief Justice of the Utah Supreme Court. He also serves on the Advisory Committee on the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and teaches on a part-time basis as a lecturer in law at BYU, Harvard Law School, and the University of Chicago Law School.

“Associate Chief Justice Lee is an extraordinary jurist and scholar,” said Chief Justice Matthew B. Durrant. “I don’t think a single opinion has been issued in a case in which he participated that was not improved by his scholarship, whether or not he was the named author. His work has been brilliant and his commitment to the rule of law unparalleled.”

# # #