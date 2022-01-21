Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Theft (First Degree) and Simple Assault Offense: 900 Block of Palmer Alley, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to a Theft (First Degree) and Simple Assault offense that occurred on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in the 900 block of Palmer Alley, Northwest.

At approximately 6:16 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property and assaulted employees. The suspects then fled the scene in a white Lexus that was last seen bearing a Maryland tag of 8EK7229.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals/vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.