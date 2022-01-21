Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2900 Block of M Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 14, 2021, in the 2900 block of M Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:50 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun, assaulted the victim, and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 26 year-old Mustapha Smith, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.