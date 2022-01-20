Governor Carney Delivers 2022 State of the State Address 

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Thursday delivered his 2022 State of the State address to a joint session of the General Assembly, announcing plans to strengthen our economy, investing in public schools, and the importance of a sustainable financial plan, all while slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our state.

“So my message today is this: We will come through this crisis. And when we do, we’ll be ready as a state to move forward – together,” said Governor Carney. “It is my sincere hope that when I stand before you next year, the pandemic will be firmly in the rearview mirror. But the last two years have taught me that come what may, our state will rise to the occasion.”

The following are excerpts from Governor Carney’s remarks:

Sustainable Budget

“We can’t make investments in public education – or infrastructure, or public safety – without a long-term, sustainable financial plan. Responsibly managing our state budget is more important than ever. And it’s what every taxpayer I’ve ever talked to expects…. Next week, I will present a budget that stays true to these principles. We will again invest in our classrooms with the expansion of Opportunity Funding. We will use one-time revenue to continue the largest infrastructure program in Delaware’s history.”

ARPA Investments

“Support from the federal government – and our President Joe Biden – will help us build on this economic work in communities up and down our state. Using federal stimulus dollars, we’ll build and upgrade libraries in every county. We’ll help nonprofits modernize their buildings so they can better serve the people of our state. We’ll significantly increase resources for our gun violence prevention program in Wilmington and Dover. Working with many of you and House Majority Leader Longhurst in particular, we’ll use federal money to improve our state’s mental health services. We’ll supercharge our state’s largest infrastructure plan. We’ll repair roads and bridges, invest even more in public transit, and build out electric vehicle infrastructure. So important for the future.”

Workforce

“Supporting businesses also means supporting the employees who work there. We know workers are not just looking for a job. They’re looking for a way of life, especially as they start a young family. They believe that good jobs should also support their families when they need that support the most. And I agree. Senator McBride has introduced legislation that would build on the work we’ve done for state employees and extend paid leave into the private sector. It’s the right thing to do – and it will make Delaware more attractive for younger workers. I’d like to thank Senator McBride and Representative Heffernan for their leadership on this important issue.”

Wilmington Schools

“Over the past few months, I’ve been focused on making sure we finally deliver for the children of the City of Wilmington. Despite the best efforts of teachers and administrators, children in our largest city are not getting the education they need to be successful in life. We can do better – and we must. These children and their families deserve our best efforts. Over the last month, I’ve knocked doors and talked directly to parents and students. I know they’re eager for change. They want better. I’ve talked to, and heard from, educators in our City schools. The idea of the Wilmington Learning Collaborative is based on models we’ve seen be successful in other parts of the country. We’re asking districts that serve our students in the city – Red Clay, Brandywine, and Christina – to work together on behalf of these children. This model will place more decision-making in the hands of educators and local communities. And it’ll offer more support for students, families, and importantly the teachers in the classroom. It will place a hyper focus on these students and the challenges they face. It doesn’t solve every problem, to be sure. We will continue to work with Senator Lockman and the Redding Consortium to focus on issues around redistricting and the high school challenge for city students. These are certainly important issues. But we can’t let those issues hold us up. We can’t afford to wait. And we can’t afford to keep doing the same thing and expecting a different result. Please join me in finally doing right by these children.”

Protecting Our Natural Heritage

“We’re also investing in our environment, and we have a new Climate Action Plan to address the effects of climate change. Not just because it’s the right thing to do. But because we know that vibrant outdoor spaces help attract new workers and families. I especially want to thank Senator Hansen for her work to protect our natural environment. Delaware State Parks continue to be among the best in the country. And you don’t have to take my word for it. In November, our Parks again received the National Gold Medal for Excellence. Delaware is one of only two states to win this award twice. Everyone should get out and enjoy our parks.”

Housing

“State Housing Director Eugene Young and his team have been working hard to address a housing crisis that has been made worse by the pandemic. Using federal funds, the State Housing Authority is partnering with the private sector to rebuild the Riverside community in northeast Wilmington. It’s a very exciting project. The Housing Authority has made available $50 million in rental and mortgage assistance to Delawareans struggling to get by across our state. And over the next three years, we will invest federal dollars to revitalize and develop more than 1,200 affordable housing units in Kent and Sussex counties. That’s in addition to expanding down payment and settlement assistance for homebuyers.”

Broadband

“It’s also way past time to make sure every home and business is connected to the internet. Currently, close to 11,600 Delaware homes and businesses lack access to high-speed broadband. Delawareans rely on stable internet connections to apply for jobs, help their children do homework, work from home, or continue their education online. We’re investing over $100 million in federal money to make sure everyone has access to a hardwired connection. Mostly in Kent and Sussex counties.”

Behavioral Health Consortium

“We also continue to tackle the epidemic of substance abuse statewide. Our Lieutenant Governor’s leadership of the Behavioral Health Consortium is having a real impact. Despite the national rise in overdose rates during COVID, Delaware was one of only four states to see a decrease in the rate of overdose deaths. The Lieutenant Governor will continue to be a driving force to ensure access to treatment and prevention.”

In Memory of Governor Ruth Ann Minner

“As I think about the past two years, and how it fits into the long history of our great state, I can’t help but think about the recent passing of Governor Ruth Ann Minner. Governor Minner did not have an easy time leading up to being governor. Or during her two terms wrestling with your predecessors over a laundry list of sticky issues. One thing you could count on with Ruth Ann, though, was when she faced a political issue or policy choice, she always approached it through the lens of: how it will affect people’s everyday lives. And another thing you could count on, was that when she made a tough call – and she had to make many – she would stand by it.”

