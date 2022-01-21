Submit Release
Eastbound Main Street Lane Closure Next Week for Utility Construction in Norristown

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound Main Street will be reduced to a single lane between Water Street and Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) in Norristown, Montgomery County on Monday, January 24, through Friday, January 28, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for underground utility work, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists should allow extra time for travel through or near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All operations are weather dependent. 

Reconstruction activities are now underway on the southbound side of Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) along with improvements at Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) intersections with Main Street and Marshall Street.

For more information on the project, visit the Markley Street Improvement Project website.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

