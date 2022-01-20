Deadline Approaching for State and Local Governments to Post and Report 2021 Injury and Illness Information

SPRINGFIELD - The deadline is approaching for all state and local government employers to post 2021 data about work-related injuries and illnesses. Certain state and local government employers must also report this data to IL OSHA electronically.

OSHA Form 300A, The Summary of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses, must be posted in every state and local government establishment by February 1st. Establishments meeting certain criteria must also electronically report their 2021 Form 300A data by March 2nd.

"Collection of these data allows IL OSHA to identify establishments that experience high rates of occupational injuries and illnesses. It also provides IL OSHA the ability to monitor injury and illness trends in establishments involved in high-hazard activities. Resources can then be directed accordingly to ensure safe and healthy working conditions for state and local government employees in Illinois," said Illinois Department of Labor Director Michael Kleinik.

Follow the steps below to find out if your state or local government establishment must electronically report 2021 Form 300A data:

Step 1: Maintain injury/illness recordkeeping at the "establishment" level.

All state and local government employers must maintain injury and illness records at the "establishment" level. For public entities, departments within an entity can usually function as establishments. For example, a city would not maintain a single set of injury and illness records. Instead, they would maintain separate records for the fire department, the police department, the street department, etc.

Step 2: Determine the number of employees per establishment.

For example, a city may have 25 employees in the fire department, 30 employees in the police department, etc. Part-time, temporary, and seasonal employees must also be included.

Step 3: Determine if any establishments are required to report Form 300A data.

State and local government employers operating establishments with 250 or more employees must electronically report. For example, if a city has a department with 275 employees, the city must electronically report 2021 Form 300A data for that department.

State and local government employers operating establishments involved in designated high-hazard activities (identified below) with 20 or more employees must electronically report 2021 Form 300A data.

o Road Maintenance/Construction (e.g. street or highway depts., road and bridge districts)

o Local Fire Protection (e.g. fire depts., fire districts)

o Water Supply/Distribution (e.g. water depts., water districts

o Sewage Treatment (e.g. sewer depts., wastewater treatment plants, sanitary districts)

Step 4: Electronically report.

The information for 2021 must be sent through federal OSHA's Injury Tracking Application (ITA) online portal no later than March 2nd.

Recordkeeping forms and FAQ regarding the electronic reporting requirement are provided by federal OSHA.

IL OSHA can also be reached at DOL.safety@illinois.gov or (217) 782-9386 for questions or clarification on recordkeeping and reporting.