Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 3500 Block of 12th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Monday, January 17, 2022, in the 3500 block of 12th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:49 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the register. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/sfNgboah2_0

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.