Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 4000 Block of Ames Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made and additional suspects are sought in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Monday, November 15, 2021, in the 4000 block of Ames Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:47 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17 year-old juvenile male, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

