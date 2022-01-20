Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 5000 Block of Ivory Walters Lane, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in the 5000 block of Ivory Walters Lane, Southeast.

At approximately 12:00 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry, into a residence, at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 39 year-old Irik Wynn, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify these individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

