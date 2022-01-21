Richard Holleman Is Launching Ghosts Of Hollow Creek

A Storm Is Coming

Trouble is brewing on the horizon for the snowy town of Hollow Creek. Compelled to return home and face the reason why you left, you and your companions now must confront those reasons and save those you love.

Richard Holleman, creator of Ghosts of Hollow Creek, enjoys RPGs like Ultima, Final Fantasy, and Baldur’s Gate but there was always something missing. Inspired by these games Richard decided to create his own game with a more “down-to-earth" approach. When the loved ones of our heroes are endangered, it is time for them to return and face their personal demons in order to help. Ghost of Hollow Creek is different to other RPGs with its character creation and love interest selection in order to create a more personalized story for the player.

Ghosts of Hollow Creek gives players control of their party allowing them to choose between 12 classes, like Fire Starter and Ice Mage. Deciding which class to play isn’t the only decision that players will be able to make in Ghosts of Hollow Creek; players will also choose what a characters love interest is. Based on how players decide to play the game, it will impact the ending with either a happy or sad ending. The 12 classes have been created with the purpose of adding variety to each character rather than a simple graphic change between fire and ice.

Richard Holleman created Ghost of Hollow Creek all by himself. With over 20 years of experience in software development including Java, .NET, and C++, he was up for the challenge to create his own game. Richard also has a creative side to him in English where he wrote poetry and fiction which has helped him create the story for Ghost of Hollow Creek. Although this is unfamiliar territory building a new game, Richard is familiar with what it takes to be successful in application development.

Ghost of Hollow Creek will be released in Fall of 2022 for Windows, Android, iPhone, itch.io, and Steam. Ghost of Hollow Creek Alpha demo is available to play through the first two scenes at https://rholleman.itch.io/ghosts-of-hollow-creek. For more information on Richard Holleman and Ghost of Hollow Creek including images, gameplay videos, and story overviews, all can be found at https://www.snowconegames.com/.