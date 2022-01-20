A $10,000 LOTTERY PRIZE FROM Match 4 TICKET purchased in lakewood expires feb 3

19 large prizes from Washington’s Lottery totaling more than $2.5 million are currently unclaimed

Olympia, Wash. (January 20, 2022) – If you bought a Match 4 ticket in Lakewood last August you might want to double check your ticket, because a $10,000 prize is expiring in two weeks and it could be yours. Any players hoping to claim the prize should check their tickets and collect their winnings before the Lottery’s regional offices close at 5 p.m. on February 3.

The winning Match 4 ticket was purchased at the H Mart located at 8720 S Tacoma Way in Lakewood.

The Lottery’s unclaimed winnings currently show a total of 19 unclaimed prizes each worth at least $10,000 and totaling more than $2.5 million. One of these prizes is a Lotto ticket purchased in Maple Valley that’s worth a whopping $2.3 million. Check here for the full list of unclaimed prizes from Washington’s Lottery.

Winning players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. If the player won with a Scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. By law, prizes that aren’t claimed are placed into a reserve account. Each June, the surplus in the reserve account is transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), which helps support education in Washington State. WOPA helps college students across the state achieve their dreams and supports early childhood education programs. More information on the program can be found here.

Washington’s Lottery has regional offices located in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane, and Yakima, which are open to the public to claim prizes Mon-Fri from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Washington’s Lottery is encouraging winners with prizes up to $100,000 who cannot travel to one of these locations to mail in their winning tickets to claim their prize. Winners with tickets for $100,000 or more are instructed to call the nearest Lottery office to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim.

Making a Difference in Washington State: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support several important state programs, including providing much-needed funds for the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA). In FY21, WOPA received $185.7 million from the Lottery, enough to pay college tuition for more than 18,000 Washington residents. It also provided approximately 25% of the annual budget for the state’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, which provides critical services to more than 15,000 children at 440 locations across Washington.

About Washington’s Lottery: The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

